Russia expects Armenia to clarify ‘military, political accords’ with US, EU — diplomat

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Moscow expects a clear reaction from Yerevan following media reports about Armenia’s military and political agreements with the US and the EU, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

“Earlier, Yerevan made public statements that its cooperation with Western counties was not directed against third countries. Given the combination of these factors, we expect the Armenian authorities to show a clear reaction to these reports or disavow them, which would be perfect,” the diplomat said, commenting on the April 5 meeting between Armenian, US and EU officials.

However, Zakharova noted that Moscow would not be surprised if it turned out that the US and the EU had imposed their plans on Yerevan, seeking to replace a Russian military base and Russian border guards with experts from the US, NATO and the EU.

“Both Washington and Brussels are clearly seeking to cut all ties between Armenia and Russia, particularly in the field of security and economy, as well as to undermine the mechanisms of regional security and economic partnership that are based on the Collective Security Treaty Organization And the Eurasian Economic Union,” Zakharova concluded.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and top EU diplomat Josep Borrell in Brussels on April 5. Von der Leyen said the EU would provide 270 mln euros in grants to Armenia over the next four years. The Russian Foreign Ministry urged Armenia not to let the West deceive it and lead it down the wrong path. Russia regards the meeting “as another attempt by the collective West to drag the South Caucasus into geopolitical confrontation,” the ministry said in a statement. The ministry added that Washington and Brussels “are making elusive promises to make Armenia withdraw from the Collective Security Treaty Organization and the Eurasian Economic Union, and remove the Russian military base and border guards.”

TASS