Ex-envoy urges end to ‘vicious’ Armenian Genocide discourse

Armenia’s former Ambassador-at-Large Edmon Marukyan has urged an end to the “vicious discourse” calling into question the Armenian Genocide.

His comments came after ruling Civil Contract party MP Andranik Kocharyan called for identifying all the victims of the 1915 genocide.

“We need to make the list of 1.5 million compatriots subjected to genocide more objective and build real foundations so the other side [Turkey] can’t say no such thing happened. It’s necessary to have the names of all Armenians subjected to genocide, and verify where, how and under what conditions they were killed,” the MP said on Monday.

“This is a trap. These discussions have to stop. Turkey wants this very issue to be the subject of discussion, rather than the issue of recognizing and condemning the Armenian Genocide,” Marukyan said in a video on Tuesday.

“The Armenian Genocide has been recognized at scientific, academic and political levels. It has been recognized and condemned by more than 30 countries, 50 U.S. states,” he stressed.

