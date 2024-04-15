Opposition MP slams Brussels talks as ‘disgraceful failure’

The Armenia-EU-US meeting held in Brussels on April 5 was a “disgraceful failure”, Artur Khachatryan, an MP from the opposition Hayastan faction, told a press briefing on Monday.

The lawmaker claims the country’s leader and four senior officials “do not normally meet in Europe to discuss some $15 million dollars a year provided by the U.S. and €70 million a year provided by the EU”, recalling that the European Union pledged to provide up to 2.6 billion euros in assistance to Armenia two years ago.

Recalling that the Armenian authorities previously stated that Armenia “is ready to be closer to the European Union, as much as the European Union considers it possible”, the opposition MP pointed out that the Europen officials only proposed the current EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement.

The MP also touched upon Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s latest speech in the parliament. “The Artsakh issue, according to Pashinyan, was just an excuse for depriving Armenia of its independence. Then Pashinyan, in his turn, did everything to get rid of this excuse: that is, his policy, according to him, was aimed at sacrificing Artsakh to save Armenia, but we see that after Artsakh’s surrender [to Azerbaijan], we are in an even worse situation,” he stated.

Hayastan MP Anna Grigoryan, in her turn, spoke about the Armenia-Azerbaijan border delimitation and demarcation process and the activities of the government commissions dealing with the issue.

Panorama.AM