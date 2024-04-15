Kazakhstan ready to host Armenia-Azerbaijan talks, says president

YEREVAN, April 15. /TASS/. The Kazakh government is ready to provide Armenia and Azerbaijan with a venue for peace talks, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said after talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

“We welcome Armenia and Azerbaijan’s desire to sign a peace agreement. Kazakhstan is ready to provide maximum assistance here and undertake a mission of good offices, that is, to provide its platform for negotiations between the two countries,” he said.

Tokayev’s press service later reported that at their talks in Yerevan, the parties honed in on how to ensure stability and security in the South Caucasus. “The head of our state highly appreciated the steps taken by Armenia and Azerbaijan to conclude a peace treaty. In this context, the Kazakh president emphasized the importance of establishing a stable, long-term peace between Yerevan and Baku as soon as possible, as well as stated Kazakhstan’s readiness to assist by providing a platform for negotiations,” it said in a press release.

In addition, Kazakhstan affirmed its support for solving problems diplomatically, saying it would do anything it could to help this process along. “The parties agreed to consider the possibilities for the implementation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani agreements,” Tokayev’s press service pointed out.

TASS