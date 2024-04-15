ICRC staff visits Armenians arrested in Azerbaijan

Staff of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) visited persons of Armenian origin detained in Azerbaijan.

This is stated in the report of the Baku office of the ICRC.

The visit took place in April. Face-to-face meetings were held with the detainees and conditions were created for their contacts with their families.

According to the ICRC’s mandate, during such visits the treatment of detainees and the conditions of their detention are assessed. The ICRC creates the conditions for the re-establishment and continuation of links between detainees and their families.

In accordance with ICRC procedures, information on observations and recommendations based on them are shared and discussed only with the detaining party.

Note that the ICRC does not disclose names of the persons visited.

Following the anti-terrorist operation in Karabakh in September 2023, a number of senior figures of the separatist regime, including three of its former leaders, as well as the “speaker of parliament”, a former “state minister” and two military officers, were detained and brought to Baku.

