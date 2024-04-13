Rally held in Armenian border village

A large group of public figures, politicians and clergymen on Saturday gathered in Voskepar, a border village in Armenia’s Tavush Province, for a rally in support of local residents and against the planned handover of four adjacent villages to Azerbaijan.

The rally was organized by the Tavush for the Homeland initiative.

Garnik Danielyan, an opposition MP from Tavush, denounced Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his government for their readiness to make unilateral territorial concessions to Azerbaijan.

“They are unable to defend Armenia’s interests. Azerbaijan has put forward new demands which Armenian authorities are ready to fulfil,” he told reporters, rejecting the claims that the land handover is part of the border delimitation and demarcation process.

“Border delimitation and demarcation is a process which takes years. Maps need to be compared and checked before a mirror withdrawal of troops from the border,” Danielyan added.

Panorama.AM