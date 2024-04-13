Catholicos Karekin II offers condolences to families of killed soldiers

His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, has expressed condolences to the families of the Armenian servicemen killed in a tragic road accident.

Four Armenian soldiers were killed and 20 others injured on Friday when a military truck carrying them veered off the road and fell into a ravine in the Meghri district of Armenia’s Syunik Province.

“We’re deeply saddened to learn that four soldiers were killed and 20 others injured in a road accident in Meghri,” the Armenian religious leader said in a message.

“We extend our condolences to the bereaved families, asking for the consolation of the Holy Spirit for their grieving hearts. We pray to the Almighty God, that the Good Lord may receive their souls in peace. We wish a speedy recovery to the wounded servicemen,” Catholicos Karekin II added.

Panorama.AM