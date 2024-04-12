Boston Armenian Film Festival Celebrates Century of Cinema and Female Directors

ARLINGTON, Mass. — The first-ever Boston Armenian Film Festival, a collaborative effort between the National Cinema Center of Armenia (NCCA) and Amaras Art Alliance of Massachusetts, is set to captivate audiences from Thursday, April 18 to Saturday, April 20, at the historic Capital Theater located at 204 Massachusetts Avenue in Arlington, Massachusetts.

This landmark event commemorates 100 years of Armenian cinema and shines a spotlight on the remarkable contributions of Armenian women directors to the global film industry.

All screenings will feature films presented in Armenian with English subtitles. Opening night will feature the screening of the 1925 classic “Namus” [Honor], produced by Hamo Beknazaryan.

A highlight of the festival will be the attendance of esteemed filmmaker and Director of the National Cinema Center of Armenia Shushanik Mirzakhanyan. With a distinguished career as a film producer, managing director of the Hayk documentary film studio NGO, and as an active lecturer at the Yerevan State Institute of Theater and Cinematography, Mirzahanyan brings invaluable insights and expertise to the festival. She will be available for an engaging question-and-answer session following the opening night screening, offering attendees a unique opportunity to connect with an industry professional and delve deeper into the world of international film as both an art form and a means of cultural expression.

Don’t miss this extraordinary chance to immerse yourself in the rich tapestry of Armenian cinema and celebrate the creative achievements of women directors.

Tickets for each night of the festival are priced at $25 and can be purchased online or at the door. For more information and the detailed program of the three-day film festival, please visit AmarasOnline.com.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator