Weightlifting World Cup: Varazdat Lalayan, Simon Martirosyan and Gor Minasyan to compete today

On April 11, the last two weightlifters representing Armenia will compete in the IWF World Cup, which is coming to an end in Phuket, Thailand. The new champion of Europe, Varazdat Lalayan, and the runner-up, Simon Martirosyan, will compete at heavyweight (+109 kg).

The group A event will start at 1:00 p.m. Yerevan time. The preliminary bid of Lalayan and Martirosyan is a total of 450 kg.

The former leader of the Armenian national team, now representing Bahrain, Gor Minasyan, will also take part in the event.

