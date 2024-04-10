South Caucasus should not become field of geopolitical competition, Iranian MFA says

The South Caucasus should not become a field of geopolitical competition, the spokesman of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nasser Kaanani, said, Report informs with reference to IRNA.

While commenting on the tripartite meeting of Armenia, the US and the European Union in Brussels, the capital of Belgium, the spokesman stressed that regional cooperation is important for the establishment of peace and stability in the Caucasus.

“Strengthening of economic cooperation and expansion of communications plays a key role in the establishment of peace and stability, as well as economic development in the Caucasus region. In this regard, it is necessary to take advantage of the possibilities of regional structures, including the ‘3+3’ format to peacefully resolve disputes, strengthen peace and stability, and strengthen cooperation on the basis of mutual benefit,” Kanaani added.

