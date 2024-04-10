Israel: new attack on religious freedom: Israeli army detains young Christian woman in Palestinian area

(ZENIT News – ICN / West Bank, Palestine, 04.10.2024).- The Anglican Archbishop of Canterbury has called for the release of a young Christian woman who was arrested on April 9 by Israeli forces in the West Bank.

In a message on X (formerly Twitter) The Archbishop wrote: “I’m shocked and deeply concerned by this news. Together with our Palestinian Christian brothers and sisters, I pray for Layan and her family – and for the congregation of St Peter’s Anglican Church in the Occupied West Bank. Please pray for Layan’s safety and swift release.”

Richard Sewell, Dean of St George’s College, Jerusalem wrote on X: “Deeply disturbed and shocked that a member of our church in Birzeit in Occupied West Bank has been arrested by Israeli forces. Layan Nasir is a 23 year old Palestinian Christian. Family don’t know where she is being held. Great concern and prayers for Layan and her family.”

In July 2021 Layan was arrested and held for six before being freed. At that time she was studying studying nutrition and dietetics at Birzeit University. The 5.30am raid on her family home in 2021 involved seven soldiers and 12 military vehicles.

Richard Sewell tweeted: “Layan was detained for six months in 2001 and released. Now three years later, detained again. Armed soldiers cuffed and blindfolded her. Whereabouts still unknown.”

Al Jazeera report that the number of Palestinians held in prison has doubled since last October to more than 10,000. Most are being held on ‘administrative detention’ – without any charge. Conditions in prison are grim. The Defence for Children International charity, said in January that each year Israel detains between 500 – 700 children, some as young as 12.

Zenit