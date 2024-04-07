The Armenia Project Raises Global Awareness about Armenia

YEREVAN — The Armenia Project (TAP), a new non-profit focused on journalism, media and communications, announced its official launch on April 4 and unveiled its website, www.armeniaproject.org. This announcement follows a soft launch in 2023 that has already made significant strides in telling Armenia’s complex and fascinating story with the broad mission of promoting the country’s democratic and economic development.

Based in Armenia with a growing global network, TAP was founded with three core areas of focus: facilitating journalist travel from across the globe to report on Armenia firsthand; impactful storytelling about Armenia’s rich culture, heritage and geopolitical realities, in traditional and new media; and investing in young journalists, influencers and media professionals, both in-country and from abroad, through internships, trainings and mentoring.

“Armenia is a nascent democracy that boasts a vibrant economy, spectacular cultural heritage and stunning natural beauty,” said Edele Hovnanian, president of the H. Hovnanian Family Foundation, which founded TAP as the first organization of its kind. “Our goal is to seed that inspiring story globally and support journalists, media professionals, researchers and students to learn more about this extraordinarily unique country, and to develop the connections to ensure that Armenia’s perspective, along with its regional and geopolitical realities, are covered accurately in the Western media.”

The idea behind TAP was incubated shortly after the 2020 War by the H. Hovnanian Foundation and the Tufenkian Foundation collaborating with a small team of global communications professionals working together as volunteers. TAP continues to partner with the Tufenkian Foundation on related projects.

In the months since its soft launch, TAP has spearheaded a series of initiatives that have shed light on regional geopolitical dynamics, Armenia’s cultural richness, its growing tech sector and its thriving tourism landscape. These are all in marked contrast to the familiar but oversimplified and incomplete narrative of a small, landlocked former Soviet Republic beset by conflicts with neighbors.

TAP’s notable achievements to date include facilitating trips for 16 journalists from diverse backgrounds, countering the relative lack of foreign media presence in Armenia. These visits have begun elevating Armenia’s profile on a global stage and fostering a deeper understanding of its challenges and opportunities. TAP has also helped publish more than 85 stories and op-eds in international news outlets and major media ranging from the Wall Street Journal and USA Today to Newsweek, Time, Le Monde, Foreign Policy and the Jerusalem Post, among others; these pieces were further amplified on social media.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator