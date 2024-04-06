Russia urges Armenian leadership ‘not to allow the West to deceive it’

The Russian Foreign Ministry regards the April 5 Armenia-U.S.-EU meeting in Brussels as another attempt by the “collective West” to involve the South Caucasus in geopolitical confrontation, Interfax reported.

“We regard the high-level meeting in the Armenia-U.S.-EU format in Brussels on April 5, 2024 as another attempt by the ‘collective West’ to involve the South Caucasus in geopolitical confrontation. The irresponsible and destructive interference by extra-regional forces in South Caucasus affairs, a wish to drive a wedge between the region’s countries and their neighbors, may have very negative consequences for stability, security and economic development in the region, cause the appearance of new division lines, as well as an uncontrolled increase of tension,” the ministry said in a statement on its website.

“Obviously, the West wants to turn Armenia into an instrument for implementing its extremely dangerous intentions in the South Caucasus. We know that Washington and Brussels, [which are] making ephemeral promises, are seeking Armenia’s exit from the CSTO and the EAEU, withdrawal of the Russian military base and border guards,” the statement said.

The ministry is calling on the administration in Yerevan “not to let the West deceive it and make the country take a false path, which may lead to the appearance of security vacuum, serious problems in the economy and population outflow.” “The volumes of grant support stated in Brussels do not compare in any way to the multi-billion profits that Armenia continues to receive from interaction with Moscow in the EAEU and the CIS. These precise factors dramatically increased trade (fourfold since 2018) and, as a consequence, ensured record economic growth and increased people’s wellbeing in the past few years,” the statement said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry confirms its commitment to “comprehensively increase and expand relations with Armenia based on the principles outlined in the fundamental bilateral documents and agreements in common integration associations.” “We are confident that progressive development of Russian-Armenian alliance will help secure the fundamental interests of the peoples of Russia and Armenia and will strengthen regional security and stability,” the ministry said.

“The West also continues attempts to destroy the foundation of Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization, a set of trilateral statements by the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan in 2020-2022, envisaging measures to unblock transport and economic ties, border delimitation, preparation of a peace treaty, strengthening of confidence through contacts between public figures and experts,” the ministry said.

“It was under pressure from Washington and Brussels that official Yerevan suspended the implementation of these agreements, on many of which, in particular, on the issue of lifting mutual transport blockades, the sides were close to reaching mutually acceptable solutions. Moscow is still ready to do everything to promote the achievement of long-awaited peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia,” it said.

“Regional and bilateral problems in the South Caucasus need to be solved in accordance with the principle of ‘regional responsibility’ approved in the second session of the 3+3 Consultative platform in Tehran on October 23, 2023, in which Armenia also participated,” the ministry said.

“We are calling on players to respect these agreements and on the authorities in Yerevan to take the concerns of the neighboring states into account when building its foreign policy line,” the document said.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2024/04/06/Russia-Armenia/2986260