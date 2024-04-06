Archbishop of America visited NYC Police and Armenian Church

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America visited the headquarters of the New York City Police at 1 Police Plaza on April 5, 2024. There he met with Police Commissioner Edward Caban and briefed him on the mission of the Archdiocese of America, whose headquarters is also in New York City. The Archbishop remarked that both organizations serve the people of New York and conveyed our Church’s readiness to offer assistance, counsel and mediation. The Commissioner thanked the Archbishop for the visit to headquarters and for his kind support.

Archbishop Elpidophoros also visited Bishop Mesrop Parsamyan, Primate of the Armenian Church, Eastern Diocese of America, on the occasion of Easter. Inspired by an ancient ecumenical tradition from Constantinople manifesting the bond of fraternal friendship between the Ecumenical Patriarchate and the Armenian Church, Archbishop Elpidophoros presented his best wishes and sincere prayers on the feast of Christ’s Resurrection celebrated earlier by the Armenian Church.

The two hierarchs also discussed the situation in Armenia and in Greece, as well as ways to better collaborate in the future. They were joined by Archbishop Vicken Aykazian, Ecumenical Director for the Diocese, Archimandrite Simeon Obadashian, Diocesan Vicar of the Armenian Church, Protopresebyter Nicolas Kazarian, Ecumenical Officer of the GOA and Deacon Jeremiah Mandoras, Deacon to the Archbishop.

Photos: GOARCH/Dimitrios Panagos / Armenian Photo Credit: Mano Baghjajian/Diocese of the Armenian Church of America (Eastern)

