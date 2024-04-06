Alexandria Patriarch led Third Stasis of the Salutations at Virgin Mary Church of Heliopolis

The Greek Orthodox Church of the Virgin Mary in Heliopolis was filled to capacity on Friday, April 5, as a large congregation of believers gathered to participate in the Service of the Third Stasis of the Salutations to the Most Holy Theotokos. Patriarch Theodore II of Alexandria and All Africa presided over the Divine Liturgy. He was accompanied by the local Shepherd, Metropolitan Nikodimos of Memphis and Patriarchal Vicar of Cairo, Bishop Stefanos of Hippo, along with other Church Fathers.

After the dismissal of the Divine Liturgy, the Patriarch spoke passionately about the emotional days he experienced alongside his African brothers. He shared both the challenges and the joys he encountered on his journey, expressing the profound satisfaction he felt when inaugurating schools for African children who had been deprived of a mother’s embrace. He also directed our attention and prayers towards the ongoing crime in Gaza, highlighting the grave injustices faced by the Palestinian people. Finally, gazing deeply into the eyes of all the faithful, he expressed heartfelt gratitude for their unwavering faith and the tangible love they demonstrate towards their Church.

The service was attended by, among others, the Ambassador of Greece to Egypt, Nikolaos Papageorgiou, the Chargé d’affaires of the Cyprus Embassy, Onoufrios Oikonomidis, the Vice-President of the Greek Community of Cairo, Michalis Grunstein, the President of the Charity Association “Mary the Egypt”, Evangelia Thiraiou, Claude Nakas, President of the Arab-speaking Orthodox, Arlette Monsef, President of the H.O.C

Source: Greek Community of Cairo

