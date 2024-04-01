Tavush reporter: Pashinyan plans to cede 4 villages to Azerbaijan without construction of new roads

Voskan Sargsyan, a reporter from Armenia’s Tavush Province, has decried Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s readiness to hand over four border villages to Azerbaijan without the construction of new roads.

“He [Nikol Pashinyan] intends to cede four villages to Azerbaijan without building new roads,” he said in a social media post on Monday.

The reporter revealed that he submitted an inquiry to Tavush Governor Hayk Ghalumyan, Pashinyan’s classmate and wedding godfather, regarding possible plans to build new roads in the border area to ensure Ijevan-Noyemberyan and Armenia-Georgia transport communication following the hand handover to Azerbajan.

“On March 29, I received a response from the governor, which says: “No such decision has been made yet.” There is no such decision, but at a meeting on March 18, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, in response to the residents’ concerns that Voskepar will face transport communication problems after the surrender of four villages to Azerbaijan, stated that a tunnel will be built in Voskepar and a road running from Yenokavan to Jujevan road will be constructed,” Sargsyan said.

“Amid a lack of decision on construction of new roads in the border area, how is Voskepar’s connection with the outside world, as well as Ijevan-Noyemberyan and Armenia-Georgia transport communication, going to be ensured following the surrender of four villages to Azerbaijan?” he added.

