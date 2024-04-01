Pope Francis supports talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Pope Francis gave his traditional “Urbi et Orbi” Easter message on Sunday, appearing from the central loggia of Saint Peter’s Basilica overlooking the Square below where he had just presided over the Easter morning mass, Vatican News reported.

The mass and “Urbi et Urbi” (from the Latin: ‘To the city and the world’) message and blessing went out live on broadcasts around the world.

The 87-year-old pontiff, among other things, expressed support for peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“I likewise encourage the discussions taking place between Armenia and Azerbaijan, so that, with the support of the international community, they can pursue dialogue, assist the displaced, respect the places of worship of the various religious confessions, and arrive as soon as possible at a definitive peace agreement,” Pope Francis said.

