Five Armenian weightlifters compete at IWF World Cup 2024

Five Armenian weightlifters will take part in the IWF World Cup 2024.

The Armenian team led by Pashik Alaverdyan includes Andranik Karapetyan (89kg), Samvel Gasparyan (102kg), Garik Karapetyan (102kg), Varazdat Lalayan (+109kg) and Simon Martirosyan (+109kg).

The IWF World Cup 2024, the final qualifying event for weightlifting at the Paris Olympics, got underway in Phuket, Thailand, on Sunday.

Panorama.AM