Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew participated in Turkish local elections

On Sunday, March 31, 2024, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew fulfilled his civic duty by visiting the polling station at the Phanar to cast his vote in the local elections. This act highlights the importance of active participation in democratic processes.

The local elections in Turkey garnered significant attention, particularly due to the notable performance of the main opposition party. Retaining control over key cities and securing substantial gains elsewhere, the opposition’s success marked a significant setback for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who had expressed aspirations of regaining control over these urban areas.

Source: Ecumenical Patriarchate / Photos: Nikos Papachristou / Translated by: Konstantinos Menyktas

Orthodox Times