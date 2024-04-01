Armenian banks refusing to accept Mir cards related to US pressure — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 1. /TASS/. Armenian banks stopped accepting Mir cards in April not because of Yerevan’s policy, but because of unprecedented US pressure, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing.

“Many countries are facing unprecedented pressure from the United States – the threat of sanctions or secondary sanctions. Of course, economic agencies, companies, banks, and other institutions are taking measures to hedge risks,” he said.

Peskov added that Russia and Armenia continue to work to correct the situation with the acceptance of Mir cards and compensate for the damage caused by US pressure.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, pressure from the United States “does not mean that we do not continue to work with our Armenian friends to hedge our own risks and correct the situation.” “We will continue to discuss and compensate for the damage that this unprecedented pressure from the US is causing,” Peskov added.

