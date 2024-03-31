Yerevan slams Baku’s claims of troop movements near border

Armenia assessed the current situation on the border as stable and said that no additional measures on protecting the border were needed

YEREVAN, March 31. /TASS/. Claims by Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry that the Armenian armed forces are concentrating personnel, hardware and artillery near the borderline zone have nothing to do with the actual situation, the Armenian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Additionally, the Armenian military agency reported that “on March 30, photographs of a motorcade of recruit drivers of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia as part of the training process were disseminated in a number of Telegram channels, attempting to portray them as a military movement towards the borders, which is untrue.”

Yerevan assessed the current situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border as stable and said that no additional measures on protecting the border were needed.

TASS