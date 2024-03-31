Baku accuses Yerevan of amassing troops on border between two countries

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry cautioned Armenia’s authorities that any attempt of a military provocation against th erepublic “will be resolutely suppressed”

BAKU, March 31. /TASS/. Armenia is accumulating manpower, hardware and artillery on the border with Azerbaijan, and Baku will resolutely respond to any provocations, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said.

“Recently, the concentration of manpower, armored vehicles, artillery installations, and other heavy firepower of the Armenian armed forces and intensive movement of its troops in different directions of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conditional border is observed,” the military agency’s press service said in a statement.

The ministry cautioned Armenia’s authorities that any attempt of a military provocation against Azerbaijan “will be resolutely suppressed.”

It noted the rise of aggressive rhetoric against Azerbaijan on the part of Armenia, adding that “Armenia and its protectors will bear whole responsibility for the aggravation of the situation and any possible provocation.”.

TASS