Russian border troops deployed to Armenian border at Pashinyan’s request — ambassador

YEREVAN, March 30. /TASS/. Russian border guards were deployed to the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan at the personal request of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin recounted in an interview with Armenia’s 24News media outlet.

Referring to the Russian border guards who were deployed to the Armenia-Azerbaijan border at Russia’s expense, the Russian diplomat said that the idea behind the move was to assist in stabilizing the situation there in 2020. Armenia “never moved to legitimize the deployment of Russian border troops,” Kopyrkin lamented.

TASS