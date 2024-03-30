MP: Azerbaijan threatens arrests after handover of Armenian border villages

Opposition MP Tigran Abrahamyan says Azerbaijan has threatened to arrest 18 Armenian citizens following the handover of border villages in Tavush Province to Baku.

“While the Armenian authorities expressed great readiness to cede eight villages to Azerbaijan step-by-step, Baku “remembered” that during the hostilities in Tavush in the early 1990s, it launched criminal cases against 18 Armenian citizens and put them on the wanted list,” Abrahamyan, secretary of the Pativ Unem faction, wrote on Facebook on Saturday.

“It’s almost the same scenario that was applied during Azerbaijan’s aggression against Artsakh. Thus, in response to the Armenian leadership’s readiness for unilateral concessions entailing heavy consequences for the country in a show of “good will”, Azerbaijan has announced that the surrender of these villages also implies detentions.

“Who do Azerbaijanis consider criminals? All those who participated in the national liberation struggle for Artsakh and Armenia over the past 30 years, defending their homes and homeland,” Abrahamyan stated.

Panorama.AM