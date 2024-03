Expert: Pashinyan decided to terrorize Artsakh leaders

Political analyst Suren Surenyants has criticized Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s statements on Artsakh leaders at a cabinet meeting on Thursday.

“Instead of engaging in a dialogue with the Artsakh leadership and discussing with them safe mechanisms for the self-organization of the Artsakh people, Pashinyan has decided to terrorize the Stepanakert elite in an effort to calm down the angry ‘bulls’,” Surenyants posted on Telegram.

Panorama.AM