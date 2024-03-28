Armenian opposition MP visits border villages

Opposition MP Tigran Abrahamyan has visited the villages of Voskepar and Baghanis in Tavush Province adjacent to the border areas demanded by Azerbaijan.

“My visit to Voskepar and Baghanis and the meetings held here are aimed at gaining an insight into the situation on the ground and outlining the necessary steps,” Abrahamyan, secretary of the Pativ Unem faction, wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

“Incidentally, the Voskepar residents told me that ruling Civil Contract party members Alen Simonyan, Andranik Kocharyan and Gurgen Melkonyan, who consider the villages demanded by Baku to be part of Azerbaijan, should come to the village and repeat their statements there.

“The current authorities are good at one thing only: conforming to Azerbaijan’s politics and serving the surrender agenda,” the MP said.

