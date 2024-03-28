Anti-Russian bias of Armenia-EU-US meeting raises concerns — MFA

MOSCOW, March 28. /TASS/. The Armenia-EU-US meeting scheduled for April 5 is causing Moscow’s concern as Washington and Brussels are openly discussing its anti-Russian orientation, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said.

“Washington, Brussels and Yerevan pretend they are perplexed as to why the upcoming Armenia-EU-US high-level meeting on April 5 is causing concern among many. They claim it is not aimed against any third party,” she wrote on her Telegram channel. “Such events cause concern in Russia, because US and EU officials are telling our partners outright that their main thrust is exclusively against Russia. They say so directly.”

Zakharova explained that such meetings cause concern in most countries of the region because they are aimed not at establishing peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, but at “enabling the West with its extremely destructive approaches gain a firmer foothold in the South Caucasus, creating new dividing lines there, forcing the countries of the region to follow the anti-Russian agenda, destroying their centuries-old ties with Moscow, and shaking loose the existing mechanisms of regional security and economic cooperation.”

“It is a big question why Yerevan pretends it is ignorant what this is all about. After all, Armenia is being turned before the eyes of the whole world into a tool for the implementation of extremely dangerous plans of the collective West, which completely disagree with the fundamental interests of the Armenian people,” Zakharova said.

TASS