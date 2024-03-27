Russian MFA warns Armenia about engaging with West

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. Armenia is kidding itself if it thinks that rapprochement with the European Union will do any good, as the collective West is just going to put it under its thumb like everyone else, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a briefing.

“Anything that will be beneficial for the people of Armenia can only be welcomed,” she said. “The key thing is that under the sheepskin of EU chants, a bloodthirsty wolf of a saber-toothed tiger might be hiding, as always. That is the problem. This is how, under this guise, they penetrate into internal life and the economic projects of the nations that have just taken off in their development, being in democratic transit as developing countries – and this is a big danger.”

Nobody has any intention of talking Armenia out of doing what it thinks is best for its people, the Russian diplomat continued.

“The main thing is that this should be exactly prosperity and wellbeing, but not another attempt to subjugate the country for eternity with their incessant loans, to make it serve the world capital, to ruin the existing centuries-old values and traditions, which make up national culture, from within, and to throw the country backwards under the slogans ‘For all the best!’ and ‘Forward to development with seven-mile-long steps!’,” Zakharova said.

“That is the only question. After all, now the West is terrifying not because it hands out empty promises and thus deceives expectations, but because it gets involved in fraud, in performances and, under the guise of promises of prosperity, actually starts to ‘suck blood’ and then literally exterminates everything that used to be really prosperous and fruitful,” she said.

TASS