Armenian parliament speaker defends land handover to Azerbaijan

Armenian National Assembly Speaker Alen Simonyan has defended the plans to hand over border villages in Tavush Province to Azerbaijan.

He clams the areas in question have never been considered part of Armenian territory.

“I am now looking for people who would prove that the areas are part of Armenia’s territory,” Simonyan told reporters on Wednesday.

“These discussions are not anything new. The opposition must be trying to manipulate the situation in a false start. All their efforts will definitely fail,” the speaker added.

Panorama.AM