France: after abortion in the Constitution, Macron now goes for active euthanasia in the country

(ZENIT News / Paris, 03.24.2024).- French President Emmanuel Macron announced in an interview published in the newspapers “LaCroix” and “Libération” on March 10 a bill on euthanasia that will be debated in the first reading in May, marking a milestone in the country’s legislation. The proposal contemplates the possibility of resorting to active euthanasia, under strict conditions, for those suffering from incurable terminal illnesses and are of legal age.

According to Macron, the term “euthanasia” has been chosen as a simple, humane, and well-defined option. This project does not equate euthanasia with the “termination of a human life with or without consent,” nor does it grant a new unconditional right to dispose of one’s own life. Instead, it seeks to reconcile individual autonomy with national solidarity, defining it as a “fraternity law.”

The president explained that the law will allow the administration of the lethal substance to be carried out by the person themselves, a volunteer designated by them, or a medical professional in case the person cannot do it physically. Currently, French legislation only allows sedation shortly before expected death, with few exceptions for treatment interruption.

The project also addresses the issue of palliative care, with a strategy that includes an additional state investment of one billion euros to ensure the creation of clinics, training, and support for specialists. This initiative aims to guarantee equitable access to palliative care and alleviate the suffering of patients in their final days of life.

Regarding the position of religions, Macron stated that he had consulted religious and philosophical representatives, as well as associations and healthcare professionals. He acknowledged the legitimate fear of assigning a value to life and assured that the project seeks to clarify ambiguities, leaving religions space to express their opinions on the matter.

The reaction of the French Episcopal Conference was swift, strongly criticizing the designation of “fraternity law” for a text they consider opens the door to assisted suicide and euthanasia. The debate on this issue continues as France prepares to face one of the most complex ethical and legal challenges in its recent history.

Zenit