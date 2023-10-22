MFA heads of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Iran, Russia, Turkey to meet in Tehran on October 23

DUBAI, October 22. /TASS/. Foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Iran, Russia and Turkey plan to hold a ‘3+3’ format meeting in Tehran on October 23, the Iranian state agency IRNA reported.

Foreign ministers plan to discuss the recent developments in South Caucasus, as well as issues of regional cooperation in the security area, the agency said, adding that the peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia is the main issue on the agenda.

Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has confirmed to TASS Minister Sergey Lavrov’s participation in the planned meeting.

TASS