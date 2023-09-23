Lavrov, ICRC chief discuss humanitarian activities in Ukraine, Nagorno-Karabakh

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) President Mirjana Spoljaric Egger have held a meeting on the sidelines of a UN General Assembly, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“The parties discussed issues related to humanitarian activities in the key areas of the region, including the Ukrainian crisis and the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, Sudan, Afghanistan and Syria,” the statement reads.

“They also compared their positions on the current aspects of the ICRC’s work in Russia,” the ministry added.

TASS