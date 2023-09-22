Archbishop of America met with Archbishop Khajag Barsamian

On Thursday, September 21, Archbishop Elpidophoros of America welcomed to the Archdiocese Headquarters Archbishop Khajag Barsamian, Pontifical Legate of Western Europe and Representative of the Armenian Church to the Holy See.

Prior to his appointment in Rome by His Holiness Karekin II, Catholicos of All Armenians, in 2018, Karekin II, Archbishop Khajag Barsamian served for 28 years as Primate of the Eastern Diocese of the Armenian Church in America and personally knew the previous Archbishops of America, Iakovos, Spyridon and Dimitrios.

During their discussion, Archbishop Elpidophoros mentioned the good relations shared with the Oriental Orthodox Churches in the country and the need for greater unity. Finally, Archbishop Elpidophoros assured Archbishop Khajag Barsamian of his prayers for peace in Artsakh.

Orthodox Times