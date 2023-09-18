Moscow expects further unimpeded humanitarian deliveries to Karabakh — diplomat

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Moscow expects that humanitarian supplies to Nagorno-Karabakh will continue without hindrance after the delivery of supplies on September 18, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.

“On September 18, thanks to the efforts of the International Committee of the Red Cross and the participation of the Russian peacekeeping contingent and the Russian Foreign Ministry, batches of food and medicines were delivered to the region simultaneously along both routes. We expect the continuation of unimpeded and regular humanitarian deliveries in the interests of the local population. We hope that the gradual improvement of the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh will create conditions for launching dialogue between Baku and Stepanakert,” she said.

According to Zakharova, Russia hopes that the work on the implementation of the entire package of trilateral agreements on the normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations will be resumed. “We are interested in maintaining peace and stability in the South Caucasus,” she stressed.

