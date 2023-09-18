Baku demands immediate disarmament and dissolution of Armenian forces in Karabakh

BAKU, September 18. /TASS/. Azerbaijan demands the immediate disarmament of Armenia’s armed forces in Nagorno-Karabakh and the dissolution of military and government structure of the self-proclaimed republic, the Azerbaijani foreign ministry said on Monday after a briefing for accredited diplomats.

According to the ministry, taking part in the briefing were Azerbaijani presidential aide Hikmet Hajiyev, presidential envoy on special assignments Elchin Amirbayov, and Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev.

“Azerbaijan demands an immediate withdrawal of Armenian troops, dissolution of military and the so-called government structures of the Yerevan-controlled regime, as well as the disarmament of the Armenian armed forces illegally deployed to the Azerbaijani territory. In this event, ‘representatives’ of the illegal regime can be covered by amnesty,” the ministry said.

Apart from that, Baku demanded that Yerevan “stop its military buildup, drop its revanchist plans, cease violating Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, stop supporting separatism and terrorism in the Karabakh region.”

It was noted during the briefing that Azerbaijan is interested in settling the situation and has proved this by its work with all mediator parties. However, “the Armenian side used various pretexts to violated the agreements in all the cases without any exceptions,” the ministry said. “The only reason for that was the desire to protract the situation, augment tension and break down the normalization process in the long run.”

Baku once again drew attention to the fact that the Armenian side is building fortification structures and deploying troops and weapons both along the non-delimited border between Azerbaijan and Armenia and in Karabakh “for another military attack.”.

