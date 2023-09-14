China officially receives Pope’s envoy, Cardinal Zuppi

(ZENIT News / Beijing, 09.14.2023).- On Thursday, September 14th, Cardinal Matteo Maria Zuppi, the envoy of Pope Francis, was received at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China by Mr. Li Hui, Special Representative for Eurasian Affairs. The conversation, conducted in an open and cordial atmosphere, focused on the war in Ukraine and its dramatic consequences, emphasizing the need to join efforts to promote dialogue and find paths to peace. The issue of food security was also addressed, with the hope that cereal exports, especially for the most vulnerable countries, can soon be guaranteed.

