Yerevan offers Baku to mutually withdraw forces based on 1975 maps — Foreign Ministry

YEREVAN, September 13. /TASS/. Armenia offers Azerbaijan to mutually withdraw forces from the border, based on the 1975 USSR General Staff maps, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said.

“The Azerbaijani Armed Forces must be withdrawn from the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia. At the same time, while remaining interested in establishing stability and peace in the region, the Republic of Armenia reaffirms its offer to mutually withdraw its forces from the state border between Armenia and Azerbaijan based on the 1975 USSR General Staff maps,” the statement says.

“Led by the feeling impunity, Azerbaijan continues to threaten the world and stability on Southern Caucasus,” the Armenian Foreign Ministry underscored. “These days, multiple videos are being disseminated on social media, proving that Azerbaijan accumulates forces and high-caliber military vehicles both along the Armenian state border and the contact line with Nagorno-Karabakh in direct proximity of Russian peacekeeping forces’ area of responsibility. Azerbaijani fire is becoming increasingly frequent,” the Foreign Ministry notes.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry expressed its hope that the stakeholders, “interested in peace and security in the region, that possess mandate on this issue, will exert all efforts and utilize all available mechanisms in order to prevent attempts at further destabilization and illegal use of force in the region.”.

