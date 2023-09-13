Russia will never be Armenia’s enemy, Zakharova says

Russia is not Armenia’s enemy and will never become one, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said in an interview to RIA Novosti in the margins of the Eastern Economic Forum on Wednesday.

“It was not Russia that recognized Azerbaijan’s sovereignty over Nagorno-Karabakh, but the Armenian leadership. It is up to them, the people of Armenia, to decide how to treat it. But Russia is not to blame for the decisions made in Yerevan,” the official said.

“You should not look for an enemy in Russia. Russia has never been Armenia’s enemy and never will be,” she emphasized.

Zakharova also added that Moscow’s harsh reaction to Yerevan’s tough statements on Russia stems from the “substitution of notions.”

“We paid attention not even so much to the tone and personal insults, but to the fact that they were based on untruths, inaccuracies or an attempt to misrepresent the facts. That’s what caused our reaction, that’s why the Armenian ambassador was summoned to the Foreign Ministry,” she added.

Panorama.AM