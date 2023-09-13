Iran’s defense minister rules out new war between Armenia, Azerbaijan

Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani ruled out the possibility of a new war in the Caucasus amid concerns about the escalation of tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting in Tehran on Wednesday, the defense minister soothed the worries about the recent developments in the Caucasus, Tasnim reported.

“We believe that no war will break out in the region,” he stated.

Highlighting Iran’s “explicit” stances on the tensions between Baku and Yerevan, the minister said, “We won’t approve of any changes in the borders. The process we are observing indicates that no specific happening will occur.”

On Monday, the spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry of Iran said Tehran was closely monitoring the situation in the Caucasus and stays in contact with Armenia and Azerbaijan to ensure peace and security.

Panorama.AM