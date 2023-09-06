Russian diplomat calls EU’s remarks about Armenia joining NATO ‘grand fantasy’

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. The European Union’s recent statements about Armenia needing to join NATO are a “grand fantasy,”’ Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told TASS on Wednesday.

Asked by a TASS correspondent to comment on a statement from Gunther Fehlinger, the Chair of the European Committee for NATO Enlargement, that Armenia needs to join NATO, Grushko replied: “This is a grand fantasy.”

“Armenia is a member of the CSTO [the Collective Security Treaty Organization] and we proceed from reality,” the diplomat stated.

Grushko also said that Russia would continue strengthening its military and political cooperation with Armenia as Moscow and Yerevan were allies who have each other’s back.

“We will continue strengthening our military and political cooperation. This is our ally and we rely on each other in the sphere of security,” he said.

“I strongly believe that this permanent feature will remain a defining one in our bilateral relations for the years to come,” he added.

On Monday, Gunther Fehlinger, the Chair of the European Committee for NATO Enlargement, called on Armenia to join the North Atlantic Alliance. Later that day, Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan said that his country cooperated with NATO in various formats and that it was ready to continue this process.

TASS