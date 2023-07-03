Young Armenian wrestler beats Turkish rival to win European gold

Armenian freestyle wrestler Knyaz Iboyan has claimed a gold medal at the 2023 U20 European Championships held in Spain.

The young athlete defeated Muhammed Gimri of Turkey in the 92 kg final to win the gold medal on Sunday, the Wrestling Federation of Armenia reported.

Mushegh Mkrtchyan (86 kg), Hayk Papikyan (74 kg) and Levik Mikayelyan (61 kg) bagged silver medals at the European Championships.

