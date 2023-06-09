Yerevan court hands suspended sentence to fallen soldier’s mother

Yerevan’s Criminal Court of General Jurisdiction has found Gayane Hakobyan (Azgush Martirosyan), a mother of fallen soldier, guilty in a dispute with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s son, Ashot Pashinyan.

The woman was detained and charged with attempting to “kidnap” Pashinyan’s son on 17 May. Hakobyan was moved to house arrest and taken back into custody shortly after she went on trial on Monday.

Presiding judge Manvel Shahverdyan on Friday handed down a four-year suspended prison sentence to Hakobyan, whose son Zhora Martirosyan was killed in the 2020 Artsakh war. The court set a probation period of one year.

She was set free immediately after the judge issued the ruling.

It emerged earlier that Hakobyan had refused the services of her lawyers and had pleaded guilty.

Panorama.AM