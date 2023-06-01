Aliyev, Pashinyan, Macron, Michel and Scholz start meeting in Chisinau

CHISINAU, June 1. /TASS/. The leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Germany, France, and the European Council President have started their meeting in the Moldovan capital on Thursday.

“On June 1, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, the President of the European Council Charles Michel, the Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, Olaf Scholz, and the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, started an informal meeting in Chisinau,” said a statement posted on the website of the Azerbaijan president.

The Armenian cabinet has also confirmed the start of the meeting to TASS.

TASS