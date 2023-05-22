Armenian Church deplores arrest of fallen soldier’s mother

The Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin has expressed “deep concerns” about the arrest of Gayane Hakobyan, the mother of an Armenian soldier killed in the 2020 war.

The Shengavit District Court of General Jurisdiction in Yerevan on Saturday approved the woman’s pre-trial detention for one month after she was charged with attempting to “kidnap” Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s son, Ashot Pashinyan, sparking anti-government protests in the Armenian capital.

Several dozen other relatives of soldiers killed in action, who were angered by the court decision, announced a nonstop sit-in outside the Armenian government building, demanding her release.

In a statement on Monday, the Armenian Apostolic Church said the woman’s arrest could further divide Armenian society.

“We urge the competent authorities to carry out a totally impartial probe into the case without holding Gayane Hakobyan in detention, taking into account the current concerns and emotional background in the country,” reads the statement.

