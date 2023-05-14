Armenia refutes Azerbaijan’s reports about shelling of Azerbaijani positions

The Azerbaijani defense ministry’s reports are yet another disinformation, The Armenian defense ministry said

YEREVAN, May 14. /TASS/. The Armenian defense ministry has refuted the Azerbaijani defense ministry’s reports about shelling of the Azerbaijani army positions by the Armenian side.

“The Azerbaijani defense ministry’s reports that the Armenian armed forces opened mortar fire at the Azerbaijani positions at 8:30 p.m. local time (7:30 p.m. Moscow time) on May 14 are yet another disinformation,” it said.

TASS