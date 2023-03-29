European Chess Championship: Armenia’s Mariam Mkrtchyan beats Azeri rival

The penultimate round of the 23rd European Women Chess Championship was played on Tuesday.

Elina Danielian, Mariam Mkrtchyan and Lilit Mkrtchian won their games, the Armenian Chess Federation said.

Mariam defeated Azerbaijani chess player IM Gunay Mammadzada.

Anna Sargsyan’s game ended in a draw.

Elina Danielian and Anna Sargsyan scored 7 points out of 10 and are in the 6th and 9th places respectively.

Lilit Mkrtchian and Mariam Mkrtchyan scored 6.5 points and are in the 15th and 18th places respectively.

The European Women Chess Championship is taking place at the Hotel Palas in Petrovac, Montenegro, on March 17-30. The event features 136 players from 34 federations.

