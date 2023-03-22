European Chess Championship: Armenia’s Lilit Mkrtchian beats Azeri opponent in 4th round

The fourth round of the 23rd European Women Chess Championship was played on Tuesday.

Armenian players Lilit Mkrtchian, Elina Danielian and Anna Sargsyan celebrated victories in the 4th round.

Mkrtchian defeated her Azerbaijani opponent Gunay Mammadzada to score 3.5/4 points.

The games of Mariam Mkrtchyan and Susanna Gaboyan ended in a draw, the Armenian Chess Federation said.

Lilit Mkrtchian and Elina Danielian are in the 4th and 7th places, respectively.

The European Women Chess Championship is taking place at the Hotel Palas in Petrovac, Montenegro, on March 17-30. The event features 136 players from 34 federations.

Panorama.AM