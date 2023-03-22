Armenian Connection With Indian Cooking And Its Influence

The cuisines of India and Armenia may seem worlds apart, but they share a surprising number of similarities. Both countries have a rich culinary history that is deeply rooted in tradition and culture. In this article, we will explore the influence of Armenia on Indian cuisine. Indian cuisine is known for its rich and diverse flavours, and it has been shaped by various cultural influences over the centuries. One such influence that is often overlooked is the influence. The Armenian community has been an integral part of India for over 2,000 years, and their culinary traditions have left a lasting impression on Indian cuisine. In this article, let us explore the Armenian influence on Indian cuisine. Armenians first came to India in the 4th century BCE and settled in various parts of the country, including Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai. They brought with them their own unique culinary traditions, which have been assimilated into Indian cuisine over the years. Armenian cuisine is known for its rich flavours, use of spices, and focus on fresh ingredients, all of which have had an impact on Indian cuisine. One of the most significant connections between Indian and Armenian cuisine is the use of spices. Armenians were known for their love of spices, and this has had a lasting impact on Indian cuisine. One of the most popular spice blends in Indian cuisine is garam masala, which is a blend of several spices, including cinnamon, cardamom, and cloves. These spices were introduced to India by the Armenians, and they have become an essential part of Indian cooking. Another common ingredient in Indian and Armenian cuisine is yoghurt. In India, yoghurt is used to make raita, a side dish made with chopped vegetables like onions and cucumber and spices that are often served with biryani or other rice dishes. In Armenia, yoghurt is used to make matzoon, a tangy and creamy yoghurt that is often served with meat dishes. In both countries, yoghurt is used to add a refreshing contrast to spicy or richly flavoured dishes. Armenians also introduced various cooking techniques to India, which have been adopted and modified by Indians. One such technique is “dolma,’ which is a stuffed vegetable dish. The dish is believed to have been introduced to India by the Armenians and is now an essential part of Indian cuisine. Similarly, the ‘Kufta,” or meatball, is another dish that is believed to have been inspired by Armenian cuisine. One dish that perfectly illustrates the connection between Indian and Armenian cuisine is the Armenian pilaf. This dish, also known as paklava or plov, is made by cooking rice with spices and meat and is a staple in Armenian cuisine. The Indian biryani is a similar dish, made by cooking rice with spices, meat, and sometimes vegetables. Both dishes are hearty, flavourful, and perfect for feeding a crowd or a community. In addition to shared ingredients, Indian and Armenian cuisine also share a passion for pickles and chutneys. In India, pickles are made with a variety of fruits and vegetables, like raw mango, lemon, and tomato. These pickles are often served as a condiment or side dish and are a great way to add a burst of flavour to any meal. In Armenian cuisine, pickles are made with vegetables like cucumbers, tomatoes, and peppers. These pickles are often served as a side dish or appetizer and are a great way to add a crunchy, tangy element to a meal. In India, chutneys are made with a variety of ingredients, like mint, cilantro, coconut, and tamarind. These chutneys are often served with snacks like samosas or pakoras and are a great way to add a burst of flavour to any dish. In Armenian cuisine, a similar condiment is made with walnuts and pomegranate juice. This tangy and nutty sauce is often served with grilled meat or fish and is a unique and delicious addition to any meal. One of the most significant contributions of Armenians to Indian cuisine is the creation of the iconic Indian sweet, the gulab jamun. The sweet is believed to have been inspired by an Armenian dessert called ‘Luqmat al-Qadi,’ which is a deep-fried dough ball soaked in honey syrup. The recipe was modified to include khoya, a type of milk solid, and is now an integral part of Indian cuisine. Similarly, the ‘Jalebi’ is also believed to have been inspired by an Armenian dessert called ‘Zalabia.’ Apart from food, the Armenian influence is also evident in the Indian tea culture. Armenians were known for their love of tea, and they brought with them various tea-making techniques to India. The famous “Irani chai” served in cafes across India is a direct result of the Armenian influence. In conclusion, the Armenian influence on Indian cuisine is significant, and their culinary traditions have had a lasting impact on Indian cuisine. The use of spices, cooking techniques, and the creation of iconic sweets like gulab jamun and jalebi are all examples of the Armenian influence on Indian cuisine. The Armenian community has been an integral part of India for centuries, and their contribution to Indian culture and cuisine is worth celebrating.