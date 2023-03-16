The Eparchial Synod convened in America – Bishop of Mokissos resigns – What are the decisions

The Holy Eparchial Synod convened yesterday in a regular session to examine current issues.

Among them, the resignation of Bishop Demetrios of Mokissos was unanimously approved, who ranks among the complacent Hierarchs.

He also recommends that church choirs not sing the services to European music because they confuse believers who have become accustomed to the classical Byzantine version.

A regular meeting of the Holy Eparchial Synod was convened today by His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America for the purpose of deliberating on current matters concerning the life of the Church.

The Archbishop updated the synodal hierarchs on the second meeting of the Mixed Commission on the new Charter for the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, which took place at the Phanar on March 8, 2023.

In continuation, the Holy Eparchial Synod:

1) discussed the official communique of the Ecumenical Patriarchate on the Mixed Commission and in response to an invitation from His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew for the members of the Holy Eparchial Synod to travel to the Phanar for a meeting on April 5, the Synod gratefully accepted the invitation and will travel in its entirety to Constantinople for this purpose;

2) unanimously accepted the resignation from active service of His Grace Bishop Demetrios of Mokissos, who, going forward, will be relegated to the group of retired hierarchs of the Archdiocese;

3) were provided an update by the Archdiocesan Presbyters Council concerning the Clergy Sabbatical Program;

4) decided to kindly instruct our choirs not to chant the dismissal hymns (apolytikia) in western-style music during Church worship services. This practice perplexes the faithful, who are accustomed to the classical Byzantine versions of these hymns and are unable to follow along with the polyphonic western-style of music;

5) discussed current correspondence according to the order of the agenda.

Finally, in a spirit of fraternal love and affection, the Archbishop and the synodal hierarchs expressed to each other best wishes for the remainder of Great Lent.

Orthodox Times