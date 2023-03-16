Azerbaijani president accuses Armenia of violating trilateral statement on Karabakh

“Although Armenia recognized the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan in Prague and in Sochi in 2022, it still has not fully withdrawn its troops from the territories of Azerbaijan. Illegal Armenian units and criminals remain in Karabakh. Armenia also dodges its commitment to open the Zangezur corridor,” the Azerbaijani president said at an extraordinary summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Ankara on Thursday.

“Thus, Armenia grossly violates the statement signed on November 10, 2020, and must take responsibility for this,” Aliyev added.

He also noted that due to Armenia’s occupation of the country’s territory, Azerbaijan is among the most mine-infested countries in the world. “Since the second Karabakh war, that is, since November 2020, about 300 Azerbaijanis have been killed or seriously injured by landmines,” the president went on to say.

The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh escalated on September 27, 2020. On November 9, 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on the full cessation of hostilities.

The sides stopped at their positions at that moment, a number of districts went under Baku’s control, and Russian peacekeepers were deployed at the contact line and at the so-called Lachin Corridor.

TASS